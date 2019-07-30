YSRCP MLA’s son assaults traffic police in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Samineni Prasad, son of YSRCP MLA from Jaggayyapeta in Andhra Pradesh Samineni Udayabhanu, allegedly assaulted a traffic police constable and ‘kicked’ a traffic inspector, who tried to intervene at Madhapur of Cyberabad commissionerate here on Monday. Madhapur police registered a case against the Prasad under sections 353 and 332 of IPC and started probe.

According to police, the incident occurred when constable Krishna was regulating the traffic manually at the Khanamet X Roads on Monday. Krishna apparently spoke in a ‘loud voice’, asking Prasad, 28, to stop his car as he was trying go ahead even as the traffic was stopped in that direction. A furious Krishna abused and assaulted Krishna. When Inspector G Rajagopal Reddy tried to intervene, Prasad allegedly ‘kicked’ him.