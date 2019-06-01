Home States Andhra Pradesh

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy attend Governor's Iftar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the common capital for the two states for a period of 10 years beginning 2014.

Published: 01st June 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, governor ESL Narasimhan and Telangana CM KCR take part in iftar during Ramadan in HyderabaD. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Saturday met the Governor of the two states ESL Narasimhan and attended an Iftar hosted by him here.

The two Chief Ministers are understood to have discussed issues vis-a-vis bifurcation of (undivided) Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Rao attended the swearing-in of Jagan in Vijayawada oKCTn Thursday. The two leaders have already decided to take steps to address issues concerning both the states.

Hyderabad is the common capital for the two states for a period of 10 years beginning 2014.

Both attended the Iftar hosted by the Governor on the occasion of Ramzan at the Raj Bhavan complex, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Narasimhan directed that an ambulance be allowed to go first when traffic was stopped at Raj Bhavan for his convoy to pass (while he was on the way to attend the Iftar at the hall which requires travelling by road), they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Jagan Mohan Reddy Hyderabad iftar ESL Narasimhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp