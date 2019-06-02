Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur ring road works pick up pace

Works for the Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road in Guntur, which were stalled after completion of the second phase, have finally caught up pace.

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The ongoing third phase of works of the Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Works for the Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road in Guntur, which were stalled after completion of the second phase, have finally caught up pace. Completion of the third phase of works, from the RTO Office to Perecherla, is expected to cut down on traffic snarls between Guntur and the new State capital, Amaravati.

As many as 158 landowners have submitted acceptance letters to the authorities concerned to give up their lands for widening of the road to 80 feet from 30 feet. This came after Guntur MP Galla Jaydev, and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials interacted with them to resume works for the project. Now, the APCRDA has sanctioned Rs 33 crore for the third phase of works.

The State government proposed to start the inner ring road project on a stretch of 12 kms from Autonagar to Perecherla Junction in 2005. Two phases of works, from Autonagar to Amaravati in the first and the stretch between Amaravati and Swarnabharati Nagar in the second, have already been completed.
Commenting on the development, GMC assistant city planner Vijaya Bhaskar said 82 owners have registered their lands with the government for the construction works of the inner ring road in the third phase and the remaining have submitted consent letters, and their lands would be registered in a phased manner.

“As much as 5.85 acres of private land and 7.89 acres of government land is being used for laying of the 4.21 km stretch between Perecherla and RTO Office in Guntur,” the official said and added the government had already issued bonds to the landowners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi inner Ring Road APCRDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp