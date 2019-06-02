Guntur ring road works pick up pace

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Works for the Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road in Guntur, which were stalled after completion of the second phase, have finally caught up pace. Completion of the third phase of works, from the RTO Office to Perecherla, is expected to cut down on traffic snarls between Guntur and the new State capital, Amaravati.

As many as 158 landowners have submitted acceptance letters to the authorities concerned to give up their lands for widening of the road to 80 feet from 30 feet. This came after Guntur MP Galla Jaydev, and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials interacted with them to resume works for the project. Now, the APCRDA has sanctioned Rs 33 crore for the third phase of works.

The State government proposed to start the inner ring road project on a stretch of 12 kms from Autonagar to Perecherla Junction in 2005. Two phases of works, from Autonagar to Amaravati in the first and the stretch between Amaravati and Swarnabharati Nagar in the second, have already been completed.

Commenting on the development, GMC assistant city planner Vijaya Bhaskar said 82 owners have registered their lands with the government for the construction works of the inner ring road in the third phase and the remaining have submitted consent letters, and their lands would be registered in a phased manner.

“As much as 5.85 acres of private land and 7.89 acres of government land is being used for laying of the 4.21 km stretch between Perecherla and RTO Office in Guntur,” the official said and added the government had already issued bonds to the landowners.