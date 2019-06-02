Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP man killed in clash with YSRC workers in Anantapur

According to police, the clash took place last night following a heated argument among local women.

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A clash over removing an Anganwadi centre, built on land belonging to a YSRC sympathiser some days back, led to the death of a person in Patyapuram of Battalapalli mandal of the district. The deceased, said to be a supporter of the TDP, and others were attacked by alleged YSRC activists, police said.

According to police, the clash took place last night following a heated argument among local women. There were allegations that the Anganwadi centre was built allegedly with the blessings of TDP Dharmavaram MLA G Satyanarayana despite objection raised by the YSRC sympathiser.

On Friday night, the local women had an argument over the encroachment of the land and soon the men folk too joined them. This led to a clash between the two groups and they attacked each other with sticks and stones. Upon coming to know about the clash, Dharmavaram rural police along with additional forces rushed to the village and dispersed the two warring groups.

People belonging to the two groups suffered injuries and were shifted to the RGT hospital in Dharmavaram. One of the villager, N Rajappa (45), said to be a TDP follower, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Dharmavaram (Rural) CI V Venkateswarlu said a police picket set up in the village during elections was withdrawn in the morning on Friday and, by night, the clash broke out.

Meanwhile, a delegation of TDP leaders including former MLAs BK Parthaasaradhi, G Suryanarayana, Palle Raghunath Reddy and others met SP GVG Ashok Kumar on Saturday and asked him to ensure peace in the villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP-YSRC Workers Clash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp