TDP man killed in clash with YSRC workers in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A clash over removing an Anganwadi centre, built on land belonging to a YSRC sympathiser some days back, led to the death of a person in Patyapuram of Battalapalli mandal of the district. The deceased, said to be a supporter of the TDP, and others were attacked by alleged YSRC activists, police said.

According to police, the clash took place last night following a heated argument among local women. There were allegations that the Anganwadi centre was built allegedly with the blessings of TDP Dharmavaram MLA G Satyanarayana despite objection raised by the YSRC sympathiser.

On Friday night, the local women had an argument over the encroachment of the land and soon the men folk too joined them. This led to a clash between the two groups and they attacked each other with sticks and stones. Upon coming to know about the clash, Dharmavaram rural police along with additional forces rushed to the village and dispersed the two warring groups.

People belonging to the two groups suffered injuries and were shifted to the RGT hospital in Dharmavaram. One of the villager, N Rajappa (45), said to be a TDP follower, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Dharmavaram (Rural) CI V Venkateswarlu said a police picket set up in the village during elections was withdrawn in the morning on Friday and, by night, the clash broke out.

Meanwhile, a delegation of TDP leaders including former MLAs BK Parthaasaradhi, G Suryanarayana, Palle Raghunath Reddy and others met SP GVG Ashok Kumar on Saturday and asked him to ensure peace in the villages.