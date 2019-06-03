Alarming rise in pollution a cause for concern in Rajahmundry

Home States Andhra Pradesh

In the last one decade, the number of vehicles plying in the city has considerably gone up - by 14 to 16 per cent approximately in case of two-wheelers and by 4.5 to 6 per cent in case of autos.

Pollution

Image of air pollution used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The sharp rise in the number of vehicles plying on the city roads over the years is seen as the major reason behind escalation in the pollution levels. In the last one decade, the number of vehicles plying in the city has considerably gone up - by 14 to 16 per cent approximately in case of two-wheelers and by 4.5 to 6 per cent in case of autos. The upward curve in pollution graph charted by the AP Pollution Control Board in a way can be correlated with the increasing number of vehicles hitting the streets.

The data collected by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board show that air and noise pollution have been either increasing or staying put at increased levels. Moreover, even residential areas are witnessing high levels of air and noise pollution, which show that industrial estates, which are generally, considered the major sources that damage the air and water quality, are not to be solely blamed.

The only significant source of urban noise pollution is the traffic on the road and with the number of vehicles undergoing an exponential increaseyear-on-year, the decibel (dB) levels have shot through the roof.According to sources, the recorded levels of noise on some of the busy stretches of the city went well beyond the 60-70 dB bracket, when the acceptable range for the human ears is around 40-50 dB. Experts say that the intensity of pollution is great at 158 SPM (Suspended Particulate Matter), whereas currently the count is around 250 SPM. The smoke emanating from two-wheelers, autos, cars, lorries, buses and other vehicles is posing public health risk. Speaking to Express, Siri Anand, Road Transport Officer, Rajamahendravaram, said, “We are coordinating with the traffic police to curb pollution in the city. We are also trying to conduct pollution check online to know the emission levels of vehicles.”  

Siri Anand further said that around 1,000 pollution cases are registered against vehicles on an average in a month.  “If anybody is found without a valid pollution-pollution-under-control, they will be fined up to RS 1,000.  The repeat offenders will be dealt with sternly,” the RTO said.

