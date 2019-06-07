Not a single delivery in 38 Primary Health Centres in April in Srikakulam district

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas was shocked to learn on Thursday that about 38 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district did not conduct even a single delivery in April. Speaking to medical and health officials during a review meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday evening, Nivas said he was miffed for not spending hospital development funds in various PHCs and hospitals too. Development funds were spent only in 21 PHCs out of the 83 in the district.

The Collector also said that about Rs 1.75 lakh was granted to each PHC despite hectic election duties.

He directed the officials to conduct deliveries in all PHCs and strict action would be taken on the officials, who fail to meet the targets. Keeping in view rainy season ahead, the medical and health officials were told to keep an eye on sanitation drives in association with panchayat officials. He said deliveries, snake bites and fever cases are generally reported in PHCs and not other diseases, so the centre must store adequate drugs without fail.