Avanthi Srinivasa Rao finds place in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

VISAKHAPATNAM: Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who represents Bheemili Assembly segment in Vizag, was inducted into State Cabinet by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy so as to strengthen the YSRC in the district in view of the elections to GVMC polls.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
World Cup 2019: Major talking points from India's win over Australia
West Indies 'just another game' for England's Jofra Archer
Payal Tadvi suicide case: NCST asks Mumbai Police officials to expedite probe
Lewis Hamilton controversially wins Canadian Grand Prix
Situation under control in West Bengal, says Mamata government in reply to Centre's advisory over violence