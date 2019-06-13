YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini's car hits bike-borne youth in Guntur

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: A young man sustained injuries after Chilakaluripet YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini's car hit his motorcycle on Thursday.

The mishap took place near Charvaka Ashram on Nidamarru Road in Guntur district on Thursday.

The MLA reportedly did not stop her vehicle or check the condition of the injured. She got out of her car and hired an auto rickshaw to go to the state Assembly in Amaravati.

The injured was identified as Naveen, a 20-year-old daily wage earner. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition was reported to be serious.

Nidamarru police rushed to the accident spot and began investigations.