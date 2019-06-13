Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini's car hits bike-borne youth in Guntur

The 20-year-old daily wage earner was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition was reported to be serious.

Published: 13th June 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 05:15 PM

Car Accident

For representational purposes

VIJAYAWADA: A young man sustained injuries after Chilakaluripet YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini's car hit his motorcycle on Thursday.

The mishap took place near Charvaka Ashram on Nidamarru Road in Guntur district on Thursday.

MLA Vidadala Rajini

The MLA reportedly did not stop her vehicle or check the condition of the injured. She got out of her car and hired an auto rickshaw to go to the state Assembly in Amaravati. 

The injured was identified as Naveen, a 20-year-old daily wage earner. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where his condition was reported to be serious.

Nidamarru police rushed to the accident spot and began investigations.

Vidadala Rajini road accident YSRCP Chilakaluripet

