Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan’s convoy gets six new fortuners

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got a new convoy with additional security features. The old convoy consisting of Tata Safari Storme cars will now be replaced with Toyota Fortuner SUVs.

The six new black Toyota Fortuners come with bulletproof shielding and bear the registration number AP39 PA 2345. A day after the announcement of election results, police allotted six-vehicle Tata Safari Storme convoy for Jagan continuing his Z-category security.

However, keeping the security of Jagan into consideration, officials reportedly took the decision to go for bulletproof Fortuner cars in the place of Tata Safari Storme cars.

“Though all the six Tata Safari Storme cars are bulletproof, the decision was taken to change the cars for some security reasons. The new Fortuner cars come with some additional security features for the safety of Jagan,” said officials.

According to sources, the six new SUVs cost around Rs 50 lakh each and the old convoy was sent to Hyderabad where Jagan will use them during his visit to Hyderabad.