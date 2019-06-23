Andhra Pradesh government schools to get English medium from next year

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The School Education Department is planning to introduce English medium in all the government schools across the State from next year.

Published: 23rd June 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department is planning to introduce English medium in all the government schools across the State from next year. With this, the officials are in a dilemma whether to recruit a fresh set of teachers for teaching in English medium or to train the existing teachers.

Even at the time of introducing English medium in all municipal schools across the State earlier, both the teachers and students faced severe trouble with the sudden change in medium of instruction. At that time, the municipal school teachers faced hard time in teaching the syllabus in English. 

Hence, the officials are now planning to provide training to the existing teachers in a phased manner and gear up to introduce English medium in all government schools from the next academic year. There are around 40,000 government schools in the State.

Speaking to TNIE, K Sandhya Rani, Commissioner of School Education, said, “We have a proposal to introduce English medium in all government schools. Since the academic year 2019-20 has already started, we will implement it from 2020. Meanwhile, we are working on the modalities for effective implementation of the new proposal.”

