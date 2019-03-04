3.85L applications in Vizag in 6 days, officials warn of action against mischievous applicants  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As more than 3.85 lakh applications were filed in just 5-6 days for addition, deletion, correction and other changes in the voters’ list, the district election officials suspect foul play by some mischievous elements.

There are news from various parts of the State that some people are intentionally applying for deletion of a large number of votes from the list. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi sounded an alert to district collectors and the general public on Sunday.

“Certain mischievous people are applying Form-7 online for deletions of names in from voters’ list, en masse. This is a mischief and illegal act and needed to be curtailed. Police were instructed to investigate and take criminal action in such cases if found true. District Collectors were advised to lodge FIRs for this kind of mischief,” the CEO stated in a note issued on Sunday.

After thorough verification, 1,49,410 out of total 2,03,169 new vote addition applications (Form-6) were found to be genuine and they were added to the voters’ list. Remaining Form-6 applications are under scrutiny. Regarding deletion applications, the district authorities registered eight cases.

District Collector Katamneni Bhaskar said, “Out of 64,340 Form 7 applications filed for deletion of names, 22,603 names were deleted after thorough checking and verification and the remaining are under scrutiny. Don’t believe the rumours. The names will be deleted only after thorough checking and verification.” The collector also warned of stringent action against those who have filed fake applications. “We are going to file cases against all those who have filed Form-7 from through their cell phone/ computer systems illegally. Stringent action will be initiated against government officials if they found to be involved in such practices,” he said.

Earlier in the day, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao raised doubts over the large number of Form-7 applications filed in his Bheemili constituency. “There are around 7,000 suspicious Form-7 applications filed from my constituency and we have already filed a complaint to the Election Commission,” he said. Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Ch Vijay also made similar allegations about the filing of large number of Form-7 applications in Narsipatnam constituency.