YSR Congress chief Jagan calls N Chandrababu Naidu ‘data thief’

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as “data thief” and his rule as “demon rule”, YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the former of selling the most sensitive data belonging to people of the State to his benami companies, but claiming it as his personal data.

Responding for the first time after the “data breach” controversy came to light, the Opposition Leader squarely blamed Naidu for the entire episode, while addressing a public meeting here on Tuesday.

“How can the sensitive data of people, including their Aadhaar numbers, voter ID and bank accounts be found in the computers of some private companies, which are encouraged by Naidu? he questioned.

“It is a grave crime to be in possession of such sensitive data. People’s bank account numbers can be found with Naidu now. The entire system is being demolished by Naidu. Is he eligible to be a Chief Minister? But, unfortunately, we are calling such a thief a Chief Minister,” he said.

ALSO READ: Party cadre data is a personal matter of TDP, claims Naidu

Elaborating further, Jagan said two IT companies - Visakhapatnam- based Bluefrog Mobile Technologies Pvt Ltd and Hyderabad-based IT Grids India Pvt Ltd - have developed TDP Seva Mitra mobile application and indulged in harvesting confidential data of people of the State that should not be found elsewhere other than with the Election Commission. He pointed out that the managements of both the companies were close to Naidu and his family and they were often found moving in the CMO.

“The two companies were in possession of four types of data - Aadhaar cards, Electoral Photo Identity Cards, Smart Pulse Survey and bank accounts. The confidential data was linked to the TDP Seva Mitra app. The data mined by the two companies is sent to TDP leaders, who in turn order survey in villages to find out which voter favours which party and start deleting the names of those against TDP and include bogus votes,” he explained.

The Leader of Opposition lambasted the Chief Minister for “misusing” police and intelligence departments for his political gains and treating them as his “watchmen and henchmen”.

“When Telangana police raided the IT companies on complaints of data breach, the managements of the companies sent massages on WhatsApp to Naidu and within minutes he sent his policemen there,” he said and observed that the TDP chief is acting, in the same manner the way he acted after he was caught red handed in vote-for-note scandal.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu became laughing stock for trying to trend hashtag against TS government: KT Rama Rao

Stating that Naidu can stoop to any low for political gains, Jagan said he can not only remove names of voters who oppose him from the electoral rolls, but also get them eliminated and their villages burnt. “His rule is demon rule - Narasura rule,” he said, and called upon people to be alert against Naidu and his party.

The YSRC chief termed Naidu a PhD scholar in cheating and said in 2014 for coming to power, he promised everything under the sky to people and even used caste to garner support.

“He promised to waive farm and SHG loans, remove belt shops, provide jobs etc. However, till date no promise has been fulfilled. With polls round the corner, he is showing another cinema now. Be wary of him,” he said. He called upon booth-level YSRC workers to take up door-to-door campaign to expose TDP “misrule”.