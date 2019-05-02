Eastern Power gears up for Cyclone Fani

By Express News Service

Command control centre (CCC) Toll free no. 1912



Srikakulam circle office : 9490612633



Visakhapatnam corporate office: 0891-2853854

VISAKHAPATNAM: In view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APEPDCL) CMD K Raja Bapaiah has instructed all operation authorities of cyclone-prone areas to mitigate any untoward incidents by heavy rain and gales.

For quick restoration of power, 5,000 contract workers, drawn from Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts, are already on standby in Srikakulam with vehicles, electric poles, wires and transformers.

Palasa, Sompeta, and Tekkali sub-divisions in Srikakuklam district, identified as vulnerable areas, are now monitored by three chief general managers.

Around 12,000 poles, 50 cranes, 40 pole drilling machines, 40 generators, 70 power saws, 2,000 transformers, wires, conductors, cross arms and insulators were already sent to the likely affected areas.