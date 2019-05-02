Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eastern Power gears up for Cyclone Fani

Palasa, Sompeta, and Tekkali sub-divisions in Srikakuklam district, identified as vulnerable areas, are now monitored by three chief general managers.

Published: 02nd May 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
  • Command control centre (CCC) Toll free no. 1912
     
  • Srikakulam circle office : 9490612633
     
  • Visakhapatnam corporate office: 0891-2853854

VISAKHAPATNAM: In view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APEPDCL) CMD K Raja Bapaiah has instructed all operation authorities of cyclone-prone areas to mitigate any untoward incidents by heavy rain and gales.

For quick restoration of power, 5,000 contract workers, drawn from Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts, are already on standby in Srikakulam with vehicles, electric poles, wires and transformers.

Palasa, Sompeta, and Tekkali sub-divisions in Srikakuklam district, identified as vulnerable areas, are now monitored by three chief general managers.

Around 12,000 poles, 50 cranes, 40 pole drilling machines, 40 generators, 70 power saws, 2,000 transformers, wires, conductors, cross arms and insulators were already sent to the likely affected areas.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APEPDCL Cyclone Fani Srikakulam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp