AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited site not hacked, say officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With reports that web portals of APSPDCL (Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) and TSSPDCL (Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) were hacked by some international cybercriminals, SPDCL offices have been flooded with calls from concerned customers.

However, APSPDCL officials clarified that their system is intact and was not hacked as reported. “Our computer systems are safe and secure and no data theft has taken place,” a higher official of APSPDCL told TNIE. As there was no hacking or data theft, there is no question of lodging any complaint with the police, he clarified.

According to sources, APSPDCL has some mobile applications and services maintained by Tata Consultancy Services (TSC). However, on the Thursday’s incident, none of them were affected. “APSPDCL has a backup of all its services and there will be no problem,” another official explained.