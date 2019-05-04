Vishakhapatnam fishermen hope for bountiful catch after Fani

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani has brightened the hopes of more rains leading to a good catch for fishermen, but the light to moderate rains lashing the city over the past two days has left them worried.

At present, there is an annual 61-day fishing ban imposed from April 15 to June 14. This time, in particular, is the breeding season for fish. During summer cyclones, when the rain water mixes with the sea, the fish increases by as much as 15 per cent.

But, according to fishermen of Vizag, since the past two years, the fishermen are getting no profits in the absence of bountiful rains, especially during the breeding season. According to the fishermen, deficit rainfall is not the only culprit; growing pollution in the sea is another reason.

The city has 700 mechanised fishing boats and following the annual fishing ban, at least 100 boats have been put up for sale. Reason: Poor catch leading to losses for fishermen due to insufficient catch. “For the past two years, we have not seen good rains and this year too, we are hoping against hope for a bountiful rain. For the past two years, each boat is suffering a loss of Rs 4 lakh. When we go for deep sea fishing, we end up paying a lot on diesel. Pollution is another major problem diminishing our catch. Several times, we submitted a letter to the authorities about the dwindling marine life due to pollution and plastic waste, but no avail,” Vaisakhi Dolphin Boat Operators’ Welfare Association President Ch Satyanarayna Murthy said.

Visakhapatnam fishing harbour, which used to get between 25 tonne and 30 tonne of fishes and prawns daily two years ago, is now hardly getting between 10 tonne and 15 tonne.