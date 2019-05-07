No aid to families of fishermen captured by Pakistan

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: It has been more than six months since 22 fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts were captured by the Pakistan Coast Guard for entering into its territorial waters while fishing.

While the fishermen have been languishing in Pakistan prison, their families here are still awaiting the promised monthly maintenance allowance from the government. After the 22 fishermen were captured by the Pakistan Coast Guard on November 28, 2018, the government promised to pay the monthly allowance of Rs 4,500 each to affected families.

“Not a single rupee has been paid to us till date,” Surada Magatamma, whose husband Appa Rao and sons Kalyan and Kishore, have been lodged in Pakistan prison, told TNIE. She along with some other women members of the affected families met District Collector J Nivas here on Monday during the Grievance Cell and narrated their plight.

Speaking to media, Magatamma said, “Though the government released Rs 2 lakh compensation to each affected family, fisheries officials deducted Rs 1.2 lakh from it as deposit for provision of mechanised boats to us at subsidy. But we are yet to get the subsidised mechanised boats.”

People’s representatives and government officials are least bothered about our welfare,” rued Ganagalla Nukamma, member of another affected family. Kesam Totamma, Mailapalli Yerramma and other women who met the Collector, urged the government to pay the promised monthly maintenance allowance at the earliest.

When contacted, Ranasthalam Fisheries Development Officer Satyanarayana said the distribution of mechanised boats to the affected families was delayed due to general elections. “Odisha-based manufacturer is building the mechanised boats. All the boats for distribution will be ready by the end of this month,” he said.