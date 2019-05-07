Home States Andhra Pradesh

No aid to families of fishermen captured by Pakistan

It has been more than six months since 22 fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts were captured by the Pakistan Coast Guard for entering into its territorial waters while fishing. 

Published: 07th May 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Women members of captured fishermen’s families attending the Grievance Cell in Srikakulam on Monday | EXPRESS

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: It has been more than six months since 22 fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts were captured by the Pakistan Coast Guard for entering into its territorial waters while fishing. 
While the fishermen have been languishing in Pakistan prison, their families here are still awaiting the promised monthly maintenance allowance from the government. After the 22 fishermen were captured by the Pakistan Coast Guard on November 28, 2018, the government promised to pay the monthly allowance of Rs 4,500 each to affected families.  

“Not a single rupee has been paid to us till date,” Surada Magatamma, whose husband Appa Rao and sons Kalyan and Kishore, have been lodged in Pakistan prison, told TNIE. She along with some other women members of the affected families met District Collector J Nivas here on Monday during the Grievance Cell and narrated their plight.

Speaking to media, Magatamma said, “Though the government released Rs 2 lakh compensation to each affected family, fisheries officials deducted Rs 1.2 lakh from it as deposit for provision of mechanised boats to us at subsidy. But we are yet to get the subsidised mechanised boats.”

People’s representatives and government officials are least bothered about our welfare,” rued Ganagalla Nukamma, member of another affected family. Kesam Totamma, Mailapalli Yerramma and other women who met the Collector, urged the government to pay the promised monthly maintenance allowance at the earliest.    

When contacted, Ranasthalam Fisheries Development Officer Satyanarayana said the distribution of mechanised boats to the affected families was delayed due to general elections. “Odisha-based manufacturer is building the mechanised boats. All the boats for distribution will be ready by the end of this month,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srikakulam Pakistan Coast Guard india Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp