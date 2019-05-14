Home States Andhra Pradesh

NHAI denies defects in road design, blames accidents on rash driving 

File photo of fatal mishap which claimed 16 lives at Veldurthi | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following the major accident at Veldurthi in Kurnool district, which claimed lives of 16 people, officials of Transport, National Highway Authority of India, police and other stakeholders started a probe to find reasons for frequent accidents on NH-44. It was alleged that the inappropriate road design by the NHAI at that junction was the main reason for frequent road accidents.

On Monday, NHAI Chief General Manager (CGM) Ajmeer Shinde accompanied by NH-44 project director (Anantapur) Ravindra Rao visited the accident zone near Veldurthi. The CGM said that the structure of the road was according to specification and there were no engineering defects. He said that as per the guidelines, the markings on the road were proper and width of lanes were precise. “Even the median height was also exact as per NHAI guidelines,” he said and quashed all doubts raised over the structure of the road.

Speaking to the media, Ravindra Rao said that there was no defect in road design. “The accident occurred purely due to rash and negligent driving. However, we have forwarded the observation noted on the spot to the State government,” the project director said.

Deputy Transport Commissioner M Basi Reddy, who also visited the accident spot, said prima facie the vehicles passing through the road crossing speed limits appears to be the major reason.

“We have collected evidence from the accident spot and the Collector will send a detailed report to the government,” he said.

SP K Fakeerappa said that as of now only the bus driver has been arrested. “No further steps have been taken to implicate the owners of SRS Travels based in Bengaluru. After taking legal opinion, further action will be initiated,” the SP said.

