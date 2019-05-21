Lok Sabha elections: Poll betting set to cross Rs 2,000 crore in Andhra!

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than Rs 2,000 crore is expected to change hands in betting on election results on the day of counting on May 23. Stakes seem to be increasing every hour after the announcement of exit polls on Sunday evening.

The betting on poll outcome is rampant in East and West Godavari districts which are known for high-stake cockfights during Sankranti and other important occasions. From a few thousands to nearly one crore rupees is being staked by punters on their favourite party, candidate, margin of victory etc.

People from all walks of life, including politicians, businessmen, employees and students reportedly have taken headlong plunge into betting to try their luck on the big day.

With majority of poll surveys predicting that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress would win more than 100 seats and form government, punters are placing heavy bets on victory of party candidates like Kodali Nani from Gudivada, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, whose rival candidate is IT Minister Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri, Nagari sitting MLA RK Roja, Mylavaram candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad and others.

According to reliable sources in the police department, more than Rs 300 crore was staked on Mangalagiri Assembly constituency before the exit polls. Punters saw the contest between Lokesh and Ramakrishna Reddy neck and neck. But on Sunday, the situation changed with the total betting amount increasing to around `400 crore and the odds favouring the YSRC candidate rising slightly.

Punters are said to be betting huge amounts on Nani’s victory in Gudivada where the ruling TDP fielded Devineni Avinash, scion of Devineni Nehru, to split caste votes in the constituency.

Betting is not limited to the fate of individual candidates. Aspects such as overall results, individual candidate’s win, victory margin, whether a winner will land a cabinet berth or not and portfolios are also attracting bets.

“Most of the bets are going in favour of YSRC candidate Alla Rama Krishna Reddy. There are no dearth of people gambling on the victory of Lokesh. Since there is no official information, we are unable to tell how much amount is at stake,” said a senior police official.

Interestingly, the punters are reportedly playing it safe to avoid any disputes after election results by signing agreements on bond papers.

“We are acting strictly against election betting cases. Three persons have been arrested so far for indulging in election betting in Mangalagiri. If we come across any such incidents, we will arrest punters and take action against them,” Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao told TNIE.

In East and West Godavari districts, a majority of Telugu Desam leaders strongly trust former MP

Lagadapati Rajagopal’s exit poll survey, which predicted that TDP would win 90-110 Assembly and 13-17 Lok Sabha seats. His survey indicated the opposition YSRC winning 65-79 Assembly and 8-12 MP seats.

Fearing police raids on their houses, political leaders belonging to the TDP are reported to have shifted their operations to lodges, farmhouses and rented houses.

"Betting organisers are collecting money and issuing acknowledgment slips to punters so that they can collect money after the election results without any problem,” said sources. In West Godavari, Denduluru, Bhimavaram, Narsapuram and Tadepallidudem have become favourite destination for punters.