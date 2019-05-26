Commoners humble scions of Vizianagaram kings in polls

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The members of the king’s family were humbled by the common people in the recent elections in Vizianagaram. Even the kings and zamindars were not spared by the YSRCP tsunami. All of them tried their luck on the TDP ticket in the general elections this time.Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his daughter Aditi Gajaapthi Raju, scions of the Vizianagaram dynasty were defeated by commoners.

Similarly, Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao, the scion of the Bobbili dynasty also bite the dust.Kishore Chandra Deo, the heir of Kurupam zamindari, was also humbled by 26-year-old woman in the election. All of them were humbled in the hands of the commoners. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was elected from the Vizianagaram Assembly segment seven times while once to the Lok Sabha from Vizianagaram parliament seat was defeated by Bellana Chandra Sekhar of the YSRCP from Vizianagaram Parliament segment by a margin of 48,036.

Bellana Chandra Sekhar was neither elected to the assembly nor to Parliament previously. Similarly, Aditi Gajaapti Raju, who debuted in active politics in the 2019 general election on the TDP ticket, was also defeated by a local businessman Kolagatla Veerabadra Swamy by a margin of 6,417 votes from Vizianagaram Assembly segment.

He also defeated Ashok Gajapati Raju in 2004 election from Vizianagaram assembly segment. Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao was also defeated by Sambangi Appalanaidu of the YSRCP by a margin of 8,352. Sujaya Krishna was elected from Bobbili assembly segment thrice successively.

Kishore Chandra Deo, who was elected to Parliament five times, was defeated by Gotteti Madhavi, who is also new to active politics. At his recent public meeting in Vizianagaram as part of the election campaign, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had proudly announced that he had rewritten the history of Vizianagaram by bringing all kings under one umbrella.

Ashok Gajapthi Raju, Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao, Kishore Chandra Deo and Satrucherla Vijayarama Raju were brought under the TDP umbrella. Vizianagaram and Bobbili kings as well as zamindars of Kurupam and Chinna Merangi joined hands in the presence of Chandrababu.

Gotteti does a Goliath

Kishore Chandra Deo, who was elected to Parliament five times, was defeated by Gotteti Madhavi. At his recent public meeting in Vizianagaram as part of the election campaign, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had proudly announced that he had rewritten the history by bringing all kings under one umbrella. Ashok Gajapthi Raju, Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao, Kishore Chandra Deo and Satrucherla Vijayarama Raju were brought under the TDP umbrella. Vizianagaram and Bobbili kings as well as zamindars of Kurupam and Chinna Merangi also joined hands.