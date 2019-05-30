Dalit lynched for plucking mangoes

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tension prevailed in Singampalli village panchayat of Rangampeta mandal in East Godavari district on Wednesday following the alleged killing of a Dalit for plucking mangoes from an orchard belonging to an upper caste man. According to information reaching here, Bikki Srinivas (30) allegedly stole mangoes from an orchard in the village.

The orchard owner and others chased and caught him. They thrashed him with sticks leading to his death. Srinivas body was later taken to the panchayat office and hanged from the ceiling. It was alleged that the upper caste people tried to project that he committed suicide by hanging himself as he felt humiliated after being caught while stealing mangoes from the orchard.

Having learnt about his death, Srinivas family members rushed to the panchayat office and brought the body down. They found injuries on his body and suspected foul play behind the death of Srinivas.As the news spread, about 1,000 people from nearby villages reached Singampalli and staged a protest demanding action against the culprits.

They demanded that a case be registered against the culprits under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Former MP GV Harsha Kumar also visited the village and joined the protest. Peddapuram DSP Rama Rao and other senior police officials rushed to the village.