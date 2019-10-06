Home States Andhra Pradesh

APGENCO refutes Naidu charges, says buying coal from SCCL as per 2014 pact 

The officials said that the purchase from SCCL is being done as per the agreement made in 2014.

Published: 06th October 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

APGENCO logo

APGENCO logo (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy department has refuted the allegations of Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu that the State is purchasing coal at a higher cost from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) when it is available at a much lower rate in Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). 

The officials said that the purchase from SCCL is being done as per the agreement made in 2014.

In a statement on Saturday, APGENCO managing director B Sreedhar explained that the State was procuring coal from SCCL since 2014-15 itself and entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2016-17 for procurement of 50 lakh Metric Tonnes (MT) as the supply from MCL was less.

He noted that the APGENCO also agreed to pay 20 per cent in addition to the notified price to SCCL as per the MoU. 

“The SCCL has informed the APGENCO that as per the New Coal Distribution Policy (NCDP) of Union Ministry of Coal, it was mandated to sell 10 per cent of the production through e-auction for which reserve price is 20 per cent over and above the notified basic price of non-power sector.

"The SSCL has also said the price structure prescribed by Union Ministry of Coal under NCDP policy was applicable for all the fuel supply agreement holders who were taking additional coal under the MoU,” he explained.

He revealed that the Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) with MCL for supply 8.312 million tonnes of coal per annum (MTPA) for Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (Dr.NTTPS), Vijayawada, and 1.88 MT of coal for Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP), Kadapa. APGENCO, subsequently, entered into an agreement with SCCL for supply of 3.88 MTPA of coal to RTPP.  

The APGENCO was procuring additional coal from SCCL under MoU through e-Auction or premium price since 2014 as the linkage materialisation from MCL was only 60 to 70 per cent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APGENCO Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp