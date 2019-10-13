Home States Andhra Pradesh

Harassment allegations against professor baseless: V-C

In the preliminary enquiry, the women cell found some missing links in the complaint and allegations baseless.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The sexual harassment allegations made by some students against Prof N Surya Raghavendra, head, Department of English, Adikavi Nannaya University, took a new turn on Saturday when Vice-Chancellor P Suresh Verma said the complaint appeared a ploy to tarnish the image of the institution.  

Speaking to media persons, he said the university took the allegations very seriously and the women cell conducted an inquiry.

In the preliminary enquiry, the women cell found some missing links in the complaint and allegations baseless.

The V-C said the three students, who accused the English professor of sexual harassment, belonged to the 2017-19 batch. “I was not the V-C of the university during this period.

"Therefore, their contention that they did not approach me for help because Raghavendra and I were on friendly terms exposes their lie. How can these three students, who completed their studies and left the university, make a complaint now? The letter carries no signature either. So, I am left with no doubt that something is fishy about their claim,” Suresh Verma said. 

The Vice-Chancellor further said when the women cell members called up the girl students in connection with the probe into their complaint, their mobile phones were not working.

“We suspect there is some foul play behind the whole episode to tarnish the image of the university. Nevertheless, we will conduct a comprehensive inquiry to get to the bottom of the truth. We have asked the women cell to speed up the probe. After receiving a final report, we will initiate appropriate steps,” the V-C said.

Meanwhile, K Nukaratnam, coordinator of the university women cell, told media that a five-member committee will take up a further inquiry on Monday and will speak to the faculty members and students separately, after which the full report will be sent to higher officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adikavi Nannaya University
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp