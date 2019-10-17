Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hepatitis B common in Srikakulam district donors

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Every year, more than 100 blood donors test positive for Hepatitis B surface Antigen (HBsAg) in Srikakulam district. From April to September, 68 persons from 3,202 donors tested HBsAg positive. In 2012, as many as 237 persons were diagnosed with the viral infection, the highest since 2006. 
Since 2006 (the year when the Red Cross blood bank was launched in the district), 1,928 persons have been diagnosed with Hepatitis B. As more than 60% of the donors in the district are students, the spread of Hepatitis B virus among the youths is a major concern for the district officials.   

“We often find Hepatitis B virus in the blood of the donors. After identifying the infection, we call them for counselling,” said Chittibabu, a doctor at the Red Cross blood bank. “The patients are also referred to the GGH for treatment. Three or four HBsAg cases are always found in the majority of the blood donation camps.”  

District Medical and Health Officer M Chenchayya said the doctors at the GGH conduct HBsAg tests on every pregnant woman who comes to the hospital. “As the viral infection transmits from one person to other (just like HIV), we recommend the spouse to undergo the test,” he said. Chenchayya added that the authorities had no specific data on the HBsAg cases. 

