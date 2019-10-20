Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur's rythu bazar offers free vegetables for giving up plastic bags

In a first, a rythu bazar in Tenali of Guntur district is offering vegetables in return for plastic bags and bottles.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar launches vegetables for plastic campaign (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a first, a rythu bazar in Tenali of Guntur district is offering vegetables in return for plastic bags and bottles. The public gets vegetables of the same weight of the plastic items they provide to the sellers. 

The officials, who said the initiative was launched at Burripalem rythu bazar on a pilot basis, would be extended to the remaining three farmers’ markets in the town soon. The scheme, which aims at bringing awareness among the public about the growing need to shun synthetic items and promote the usage of reusable jute and cotton bags, was launched by YSRC Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar, in coordination with civic officials and the rythu bazar management. 

Municipal health officer BV Ramana said the municipality was regularly conducting campaigns against single-use plastic items, which has resulted in the wholesalers completely boycotting them. The new scheme was initiated to let people know the alternatives of plastic bags, which was why vegetables were offered for free in return for plastic products on Friday as per the directions of MLA Siva Kumar, Ramana added. The civic body staff had earlier distributed pamphlets, conducted door-to-door campaigning, and screened short films through local channels to spread the message of boycotting single-use plastic items and asking for the public’s cooperation in making the scheme a success. 

MLA Siva Kumar said the officials had separated different vegetables for distribution to the customers. Stating that the programme would be extended to the remaining rythu bazars, he urged the citizens to adopt cloth bags as an alternative to the plastic ones for a healthy environment. 
CI Rajesh, former councillor Tadiboina Ramesh and YSRC local leaders Buchi Babu, Sk Abdul Rashid and H Gowrisankar also participated in the drive.

