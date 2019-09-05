Andhra Pradesh HC to hear APGENCO plea in case of Polavaram hydel power project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The petition filed by APGENCO before a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the interim order issued by the court in favour of Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) in case of Polavaram hydel power project’s contract termination, did not come up for hearing on Wednesday. The case, scheduled for hearing on Wednesday, was not taken up due to paucity of time, sources said.

For the record, after the High Court issued the interim order suspending APGENCO’s order, on August 22, to terminate the contract awarded to NECL and sent a show-cause to the State government, APGENCO filed a petition that the suspension be quashed. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the High Court is also scheduled to continue hearing on the issue of renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) on Thursday. Wind and solar power generators moved the court challenging the State government’s order to constitute a committee to review and renegotiate renewable power tariffs signed during the TDP rule.