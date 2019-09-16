IndiGo launches maiden service from Vizag to Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indigo launched its maiden flight service from Visakhapatnam to Rajamahendravaram here at the airport on Sunday. Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) handed over the boarding pass to the first passenger of the flight. Ganababu also cut a cake to mark the inaugural operation of the airline.

As per schedule released by the air carrier, flight no 6E7923 from Rajamahendravaram to Visakhapatnam would depart from Rajahmundry at 5.45 pm and reach Vizag at 6.30 pm. In the return direction, flight 6E7967 would depart from Visakhapatnam at 6.50 pm and arrive in Rajahmundry at 7.40 pm. According to sources, the airline has set the inaugural fare for travelling from Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry at `1,050. According to APATA representatives, passengers travelling from Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai can now fly to Rajahmundry from Visakhapatnam.

Many international passengers from East and West Godavari districts can travel to Vizag using this flight for onward journey to Singapore, Malaysia and Bangkok.

They said the service would boost transportation of perishable cargo from Rajahmundry to Visakhapatnam. Besides, the low airfare would attract more passengers from Rajahmundry and its neighbourhood.

Alliance Air announced that it would operate flights to Hyderabad and Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam from Oct 1 to 26. The schedule is as follows; flight no 91538 will leave Hyderabad at 6.25 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm.