Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh furnishes info on Polavaram project to Jal Shakti Ministry

The State water resources officials have furnished to the Ministry of Jal Shakti all the details pertaining to Polavaram irrigation project right from its inception.

Published: 16th September 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram

A view of Polavaram Dam Project in Andhra Pradesh | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State water resources officials have furnished to the Ministry of Jal Shakti all the details pertaining to Polavaram irrigation project right from its inception. In response to the letter written by the Union ministry, which sought the project details at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the wake of the State’s decision to go for reverse tendering based on the expert committee findings, the officials have mainly focused on substantiating the decision to hike the prices in 2015-16 and awarding the contract on nomination basis to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) in January 2018.

The Jal Shakti ministry on August 29 had written to the State seeking an evaluation and proper assessment report as the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision, based on the expert committee findings, differed from what was agreed by the department in January 2018, when NECL was brought on board after deleting works from Transstroy Ltd. To this, the government sent all the documents to New Delhi, which are expected to be submitted on Monday, detailing and defending the decision to hike the price and award it on nomination basis.

“There are two aspects in the reply we sent to the Union ministry. One is regarding the cost escalation of Rs 1,331 crore pointed out by the expert committee, and two, the reason why it was given on nomination basis. Both these things were done as per the codal provisions, and we informed the same in our reply,” a top-ranking official told TNIE.

The official explained that para 176 of the Andhra Pradesh Public Works Department (APPWD) Code permits revision of rates in current agreements provided there is government’s approval. “The decision to hike prices was taken under special circumstances, keeping in view the necessity of completing the project. It was a practical decision which was not only within the ambit of the codal provisions, but was also approved by a competent authority, the State Cabinet,” the official elaborated.

Regarding entrustment of works to NECL from Transstroy on nomination basis, the official said that it was permitted as per the EPC provisions. But, the Water Resources Department did not differ with the expert committee findings with regard to the need to change the nature of work. “Even though Section 60C of the AP Standard Specifications (APSS) allows awarding work on nomination, it has to be done without changing the nature of the contract. But, earlier, works under EPC were terminated and awarded in lump sum. Since it was pointed out, we are correcting the anomaly as per the recommendations made by the committee,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jal Shakti Ministry Ministry of Jal Shakti Polavaram project PMO AP government
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp