High Court verdict on Power Purchase Agreements a slap in YSRC government’s face: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has described the High Court order scrapping GO 63, issued by the State government cancelling the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed during its tenure, as a “slap in the face of the ruling party”. The TDP leaders were speaking at a meeting held under the leadership of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu at the party office in Guntur on Tuesday.

“Many YSRC leaders had made baseless remarks on PPAs. The courts did not dismiss any GO issued during the five-year tenure of the TDP,” they pointed out. “Apart from making allegations, the government-held press conferences with officials and diverted facts.

The High Court scrapping GO 63 is nothing but upholding the TDP argument,’’ Naidu observed. “Cancellation of the GO is a slap in the face of the YSRC government. The High court mentioned that the government doesn’t have the right to cancel the PPAs as it is under the purview of the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC). This vindicated the TDP stand,’’ they said.