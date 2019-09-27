Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy seeks fund for Amaravati-Hyderabad highway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy met Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari and IT Principal Secretary Ajay Sahani and urged them to extend support to Andhra Pradesh.

During his meeting with Gadkari, the minister sought Centre’s help for the development of micro, small and medium enterprises in the State so as to create more jobs. In a memorandum submitted to Gadkari, Goutham Reddy urged him to allocate funds for Amaravati-Hyderabad highway and expansion of roads in the State.

During his meeting with Sahani, the minister discussed e-procurement, e-market plus, data centres, data privacy policy, telecom manufacturing and other issues.

Mekapati said the State wants to emerge as a data hub for prominent IT and telecom companies. The minister also unveiled plans to develop Visakhapatnam as IT centre and urged the Centre to extend the necessary support for the same.

Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Rajath Bhargava and other officials were present.