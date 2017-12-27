BENGALURU: Massive irregularities to the tune of over `200 crore have been detected in a Central government audit inspection of the account books of the Secretary of the Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board (HKRDB) in Kalaburagi. The audit was conducted in one go for four financial years running from 2013-2014 to 2016-2017.

The findings of the audit committee had recently been obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by S S Hiremath, president of RTI Activists Association, Kalaburagi.

The report by the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, which comes under the Comptroller and Auditor General, was readied on August 18, 2017, following a ten-day inspection from June 26 to July 7 this year. The report points to: “Deficiencies in tendering, violation of Karnataka Transparency in Public

Procurement (KTPP) Act and entrustment of tenders without authority: `209.82 crore.”

Irregularities in the tendering process relating to procurement of 40 Reverse Osmosis water purifiers for bus stands in HK Region resulted in an extra cost of `53. 24 lakh, it said. It listed selection of inexperienced vendors and payments made for defective supplies as the reasons.

Citing another violation, the audit report said that bidders were instructed to submit their bids in sealed covers within 5 pm of July 27, 2016, for supplying water purification units.

“Manual tenders are clearly prohibited since April 2004. But as many as 34 manual tenders valuing `669.71 lakh were called for by the secretary, violating KTPP rules,” it said.Elaborating on the tenders called for engaging consultants from third party inspections of civil works in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, it said a contract valuing over `2 crore was offered to an ineligible bidder.

Accounts Head Not Involved

Apart from RO purifiers, tenders called for included medical equipment and furniture. “There were no discussions/documents regarding the process of selection of the type/model resulting in changes in technical specification after the bids were called. The bid proceeding, including finalisation of financial bid, was done without the involvement of the Accounts section head,” the report said.

No details of money spent

The report also pointed out that a sum of `6 crore was released to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, to establish a similar hospital in Kalaburagi. “Though the hospital has been completed, the details of the utilisation of the amount has not been furnished by the institute,” the report pointed out.

The report pointed out to the non-maintenance of a demand, collection and balance registrar for monitoring rental dues of the residential quarters of its staff.The report also cited non-issue of receipts for sale of tender forms, receipts of DD towards Earnest Monthly Deposits with the amounts directly remitted to the bank accounts.

“It could not be ensured whether all the amounts received were remitted,” it added. The audit was conducted by a five-member team, including former secretary Amlan Adithya Biswas, present secretary Harsh Gupta and senior audit officer Paulson.

PRESSURE DID IT

The reason for the audit being conducted right from 2013 to 2017 was the constant pressure brought about by S S Hiremath, the president of RTI Activists Association, Kalaburagi. “It was only after I petitioned the Chief Minister and the State Statistics Department in May this year about the lack of any government auditing regarding the accounts of the Board that the current auditing was being done,” he told Express.

The inspection report was out in August 2017 and the activist managed to get hold of it in September after filing an RTI application. However, Hiremath is unhappy with the report he has gained access to. “The state government had sanctioned D1,880 crore to the Board to carry out development works during the last four years. Only 40 per cent of the amount has been scrutinised by the audit committee,” the activist charged. “If the inspection had been done for the entire sum, the amount lost due to irregularities committed would cross D500 crore,” he said.

HKRDB FORMED in 2013

The Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Development Board was formed after an order by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 6, 2013. The Board caters to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and its jurisdiction is spread over the 40 Assembly constituencies in Bidar, Bellary, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts.