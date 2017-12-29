BENGALURU: The newly elected MLA of RK Nagar, T T V Dinakaran, on Thursday said he was in a position to bring down the Tamil Nadu government in case of a no-confidence motion by using ‘sleeper cells’ he has embedded in the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

Dinakaran told reporters here that “if there is a scenario of a no-confident motion (against the AIADMK-led government), there are our ‘sleeper cells’ who are with the EPS and OPS faction and who will vote against the government. At this stage, I would not reveal the supporters’ names.”

Recently, Dinakaran’s loyalists were sacked from AIADMK, which included 18 MLAs. “There is a case in the court against it and we are confident of winning it. I am not alone who is going to the session; I will go with 18 MLAs,” he said. He also alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had pledged the AIADMK party to the BJP.In the recently held by polls for RK Nagar constituency, Dinakaran, contesting as independent candidate, won the RK Nagar assembly seat decisively by a margin of more than 40,000 votes.

MEETS SASIKALA IN PRISON

Dinakaran on Thursday morning met V K Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where she is serving her four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case. This is the first time that he met Sasikala after winning the bypolls.

After meeting Sasikala, Dinakaran told reporters outside the prison that Sasikala was on “mounavratha” (vow of silence) since the first death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5. “I met her and told her about the political developments in Tamil Nadu. She wrote on the paper and replied to the questions. She will continue ‘mounavratha’ till January 31,” he said.In September, the Tamil Nadu government announced a one-man inquiry commission to probe the death of Jayalalithaa. The commission, headed by Justice A Arumughaswamy, retired judge of the Madras High Court, has summoned Sasikala to provide evidence within 15 days.

Dinakaran confirmed that Sasikala had received the summons on December 22 and will co-operate with the inquiry commission. She will give her replies in writing and also provide evidence that are needed. If the commission needs her to appear in person, she will do it, he said.