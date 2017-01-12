KSRTC enters Limca book of records for maximum awards

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which has so far received 165 international and national awards for its unique initiatives, officially entered the Limca Book of Records on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Karnataka’s transport minister R Ramalinga Reddy said, "This is the first time a State transport corporation in the country enters into the Limca Book of Records".
The Limca Book of Records editor Vijaya Ghose in the certificate said, "KSRTC is the first award-winning state transport corporation in the country, as of June 30, 2016. It received 107 international and national recognitions for unique initiatives and good practices within 91 months from 2008-2016. KSRTC is also the only such undertaking to have won the award of excellence by ministry of urban development, Government of India, a record six times in a row".
The KSRTC is a pioneer for various initiatives like first AC Volvo bus, bio-fuel buses, intelligent transport system, buses with toilet and pantry, staff duty rota and leave management kiosk system, 'It's My Bus' campaign and city bus services.
From May 2013 to January 2017, in a span of 45 months, KSRTC received 102 national and international awards. Rajender Kumar Kataria, managing director, KSRTC said the corporation has become a model for the rest of the country. "We are coming up with various innovations in the transport sector with the help of technology to benefit our passengers".
KSRTC has won National e-Governance Gold Award (except during the year 2009-10) since the inception of the award till date.
