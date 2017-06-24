HUBBALLI: The magical city of ​Hampi is ​on the must-do list of most travel enthusiasts. ​Now, it has got one more reason to attract tourists. Soon, the famous ruins here can be viewed with a sound and light system at night, a first of its kind in India.

The project - Hampi by Night- is being taken up by the Tourism Department and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HAWAMA). During the walks, special lighting effects will be projected onto the facade of the ruins, synchronised with recorded or live narration and music to dramatize the history of the place.

If implemented, it will be the first of its kind in India. Though sound and light shows are conducted in many places in Delhi and Hyderabad, they are all static.​

Hampi is the most visited tourist destination in Karnataka and the 14th century ruins have been protected under the UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.​ Recently, the archaeology department advanced visiting hours from 8am to 6am so that tourists can start visiting the monuments ​early. ​

Speaking to Express, a senior official from the Tourism Department said, “Hampi-by-Night is a new concept. Since Hampi is hot throughout the year, there was a demand from the tourists for heritage walks during the night. Keeping this in mind, a tour programme has been designed by an expert. Soon, we will hold a meeting with the local administration and other stakeholders to discuss how to go ahead about this.”

The official added that the project may begin in​ ​September as Hampi receives most number of tourists between September and December.

Soon, the famous ruins in Hampi can be viewed with a sound and light system at night, with the Hampi-by-Night project, a first of its kind in India.

About 20 monuments have been shortlisted to be part of the Hampi-by-Night project. Two major monuments - Eduru Basavanna Mantapa and Kodandarama Temple - will have light and sound shows and the other 18 monuments will make part of the 4km heritage walk route. The lighting in these monuments will be installed after consulting the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and other stakeholders of HAWAMA.

“The project is the most awaited one. The tourist flow will definitely increase once the project is launched. It must showcase the cultural and mythological importance of Hampi,” said an official.