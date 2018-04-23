HASSAN: Political circles are abuzz with speculation that the BJP may field ‘weak’ candidates in Hassan, Sakleshpur and Belur assembly constituencies. The party hasn’t declared candidates for these seats yet. BJP leaders are airing ‘contradictory’ statements for not announcing candidates. There is internal political adjustment between BJP and JD(S) leaders, say political pundits.

BJP ticket aspirants in Hassan, Belur and Sakleshpur are upset with the delay in announcing their names. BJP state president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, who had visited Hassan and Sakleshpur, had promised tickets to Preetam J Gowda and Narve Somashekar.

Preetam J Gowda, Narve Somashekar and Hullahalli Suresh have started poll campaign about a year ago in the respective seats. On the condition of anonymity, one of the senior BJP workers said party leaders are planning to field ‘weak’ candidates in Hassan, Sakleshpur and Belur constituencies to support the JD(S).

Arsikere BJP candidate Arun Somanna, son of former minister V Somanna, is yet to visit the constituency to file nomination papers. Sources said Arun Somanna is not interested in contesting from Arsikere as the Congress also fielded a Lingayat from the seat.

Arun Somanna reportedly said he would contest from Arsikere only if the Congress fields a non-Lingayat. Narve Somashekar said party leaders have already finalised his name and will announce it on Sunday. Hassan ticket aspirant Preetam Gowda told Express that due to differences among local leaders, his name was not announced.