Karnataka 2nd PUC results declared: State's overall pass percentage increases by 7 per cent

Girls have performed better than boys in the exams with 67.11% of all girl students clearing the exams compared to 52.30% of boys managing to pass. 

Published: 30th April 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 11:40 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has registered an increase of 7% in the overall pass percentage in the Second Pre University (IIPU) exam results which were declared today. Compared to last years pass percentage of 52.38%, this year, 59.38% of students who attempted the exams have managed to clear it. 

According to C Shika, Director Pre-University Education (PUE) department, girls have performed better than boys in the exams with 67.11% of all girl students clearing the exams compared to 52.30% of boys managing to pass. 

Rural centers across Karnataka have performed slightly better than urban areas as the pass percentage in rural Karnataka stood at 59.95% and urban areas at 59.45%. 

The highest marks in the science stream is 597 out of 600 while in the arts and commerce stream it is 595 out of 600. Dakshina Kannada district tops the list with 91.49% pass percentage and Udupi comes second with 90.67%. Chikkodi district is at the bottom of the list with 52.20% and Bengaluru South is in 9th place. Bengaluru North and Bengaluru rural divisions occupy 11th and 13th place in the list of districts. 

Supplementary exams for those who did not clear the main exams will be held between June 8th to 20th, Shika said. The results will be available online 11.30 am onwards. 

Candidates can get their results by visiting http://karresults.nic.in  and http://puc.kar.nic.in The same will be available at respective colleges on Tuesday morning.

