G Parameshwara to head Bengaluru Urban district  

The appointments were completed well ahead of the Independence Day as the in-charge ministers have to hoist the national flag in their respective districts on August 15.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:56 AM

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The long wait for the appointment of district in-charge ministers ended with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy releasing the list on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara was an automatic choice for the post of in-charge of Bengaluru Urban district apart from Tumakuru. Krishna Byre Gowda has been made in-charge of Bengaluru Rural and Kolar districts.

The appointments were completed well ahead of the Independence Day as the in-charge ministers have to hoist the national flag in their respective districts on August 15. As Kumaraswamy’s ministry has just 27 ministers with seven slots still vacant, some of the ministers would have the privilege of heading two districts in the state which has a total of 30 districts.

The stiff fight between 
D C Thammanna and K C Puttaraju to head Mandya district has been resolved and Puttaraju has bagged it. Thammanna has got  Shivamogga.  G T Devegowda has been appointed in-charge minister for Mysuru. Congress strongman and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar has bagged Ramanagaram and Ballari.

Family Welfare Minister Shivananda Patil’s efforts to be the in-charge minister for Vijayapura have come a cropper as M C Managuli has bagged the district while Shivananda Patil has been assigned Bagalkot. The tussle between Shivananda Patil and former water resources minister M B Patil in the political affairs of the district is being seen as a factor in the selection of in-charge minister for Vijayapura.

