Home States Karnataka

Chikungunya haunts Hubballi and Dharwad

According to Health Department, the number of Chikungunya cases are more in city areas. 

Published: 09th August 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By B Kishan Singh
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Majority residents of Hubballi and Dharwad and serval villagers of the district are bedridden now and the reason is chikungunya. The incessant rain and unhygienic atmosphere is the reason behind the sudden surge in chikungunya patients.

There are some areas where one can find a chikungunya patient in a house. There are some areas where half of the population is not able to do their day to day chores. JP Nagar is one area, the area is considered as the one of the posh localities but the severity of the disease is more. Not only JP Nagar, there are many localities around which are affected by this mosquito borne disease.

Large number of cases reported

In Hubballi taluk, from Gamangatti and Navalur huge number of Chikungunya cases have been reported. In Dharwad taluk Ammin Bhavi, Uppin Betageri significant cases of chikungunya have been reported. Continuous drizzling and unhygienic surrounding have to be blamed for the rapid spreading of this viral fever, said a doctor who practices in Gamangatti.

According to Health Department, the number of Chikungunya cases are more in city areas.  Dr M C Sindhur, a physician told The New Indian Express that he is treating at least six to eight patients with Chikungunya symptoms.

Preventive measures

*Wear clothing that covers all your body
*Regularly apply a skin insect repellent
*Get rid of water containers that act as breeding grounds
*Clear roof gutters and plant pots

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chikungunya Hubballi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects