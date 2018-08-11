Gadinadu Kannadigas facing injustice in Kerala's Kasargod district, says forum

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Placing before the state government the plight of Kannadiga students in Kasargod who have been allotted Malayalam-speaking teachers for core subjects, Kannada Horata Samithi Kasargod, held a protest in front of deputy commissioner’s office on Friday.

They also urged the government to alleviate other problems faced by Gadinadu Kannadigas (Kannadigas living in states outside Karnataka) both in Kasargod and in Karnataka, and presented a memorandum through the deputy commissioner.

The forum alleged that Government schools of Kannada medium in Kasargod were appointing Malayali teachers to teach subjects like social science, science and math. They saw the recruitment as a form of linguistic hegemony in a place where the administration is Malayali speaking and a major part of the populace consists of Kannadigas. Kasargod Zilla Panchyat member Harshad Warkady said several Konkani, Marathi and other language speakers wrote in Kannada.

The forum said the High Court order that Kannada medium schools should have teachers who have studied in Kannada medium school, was being flouted.