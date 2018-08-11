Home States Karnataka

Gadinadu Kannadigas facing injustice in Kerala's Kasargod district, says forum

The forum alleged that Government schools of  Kannada medium in  Kasargod were appointing Malayali teachers to teach subjects like social science, science and math.

Published: 11th August 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Student

The forum alleged that Government schools of  Kannada medium in  Kasargod were appointing Malayali teachers (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Placing before the state government the plight of Kannadiga students in  Kasargod who have been allotted Malayalam-speaking teachers for core subjects, Kannada Horata Samithi Kasargod, held a protest in front of  deputy commissioner’s office on Friday.

They also urged the government to alleviate other problems faced by Gadinadu Kannadigas (Kannadigas living in states outside Karnataka) both in Kasargod and in Karnataka, and presented a memorandum through the deputy commissioner.

The forum alleged that Government schools of  Kannada medium in  Kasargod were appointing Malayali teachers to teach subjects like social science, science and math. They saw the recruitment as a form of linguistic hegemony in a place where the administration is Malayali speaking and a major part of the populace consists of Kannadigas. Kasargod Zilla Panchyat member Harshad Warkady said several Konkani, Marathi and other language speakers wrote in Kannada.

The forum said the High Court order that Kannada medium schools should have teachers who have studied in Kannada medium school, was being flouted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gadinadu Kannadigas Kannadiga students in  Kasargod Kannada Horata Samithi Kasargod Kannada medium schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala