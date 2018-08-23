Home States Karnataka

Four trains partially cancelled 

The following trains are partially cancelld on various dates between August 23 and September 1 due to landslide at many locations between Donigal-Yedkumeri-Kadagara Valli-Shirbagilu block sec

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The following trains are partially cancelld on various dates between August 23 and September 1 due to landslide at many locations between Donigal-Yedkumeri-Kadagara Valli-Shirbagilu block section of Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section of the Mysuru Railway Division.

Yesvantpur - Mangalore Jn Express (Train no. 16575) journey commencing on August 23, 26, 28 and 30 will be partially cancelled between Hassan and  Mangalore Jn.
Yesvantpur - Karwar Express (Train no. 16515) journey commencing on August 24, 27, 29 and 31 will be partially cancelled between Hassan and Karwar.
Karwar - Yesvantpur Express (Train no. 16576) journey commencing on August 24,  27, 29 and 31 will be partially cancelled between Karwar and Hassan.
Karwar - Yesvantpur Express (Train no. 16516) journey commencing on August 23, 25,  28, 30 and September 1 will be partially cancelled between Karwar  and Hassan.

