Four trains partially cancelled 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The following trains are partially cancelld on various dates between August 23 and September 1 due to landslide at many locations between Donigal-Yedkumeri-Kadagara Valli-Shirbagilu block section of Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section of the Mysuru Railway Division.

Yesvantpur - Mangalore Jn Express (Train no. 16575) journey commencing on August 23, 26, 28 and 30 will be partially cancelled between Hassan and Mangalore Jn.

Yesvantpur - Karwar Express (Train no. 16515) journey commencing on August 24, 27, 29 and 31 will be partially cancelled between Hassan and Karwar.

Karwar - Yesvantpur Express (Train no. 16576) journey commencing on August 24, 27, 29 and 31 will be partially cancelled between Karwar and Hassan.

Karwar - Yesvantpur Express (Train no. 16516) journey commencing on August 23, 25, 28, 30 and September 1 will be partially cancelled between Karwar and Hassan.