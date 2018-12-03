Home States Karnataka

Man held for raping minor at Hubballi railway station

Police said the minor, who hails from Dharwad, was dropped by her relatives at Hubballi station on Thursday.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The railway police arrested a tea seller at Hubballi railway station for allegedly raping a minor on Thursday night. According to the police, the minor was found by members of Child Helpline and upon enquiring, she told that she was raped by a tea seller.

Police said the minor was dropped by her relatives at Hubballi station on Thursday. She said she hails from Alnavar in Dharwad and her aunt dropped her at the station. On Thursday night, members of Child Helpline said the accused lured the girl on the pretext of giving her money and food and allegedly raped her inside an empty coach parked at the station.

Accused Mehboob has been remanded in judicial custody as the rape came to light on Saturday. According to the railway police, a rape case has been registered against Mehaboob, a tea seller at the railway station.
The minor was subjected to a medical check-up at KIMS Hospital on Saturday.

“There is no evidence found in the CCTV footage. Both the girl and the accused were not seen in the footage from the area where the girl claimed to have seen the accused. The report is expected to reach by next week,” a police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hubballi railway station Hubballi police Hubballi minor rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp