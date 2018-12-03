Man held for raping minor at Hubballi railway station

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The railway police arrested a tea seller at Hubballi railway station for allegedly raping a minor on Thursday night. According to the police, the minor was found by members of Child Helpline and upon enquiring, she told that she was raped by a tea seller.

Police said the minor was dropped by her relatives at Hubballi station on Thursday. She said she hails from Alnavar in Dharwad and her aunt dropped her at the station. On Thursday night, members of Child Helpline said the accused lured the girl on the pretext of giving her money and food and allegedly raped her inside an empty coach parked at the station.

Accused Mehboob has been remanded in judicial custody as the rape came to light on Saturday. According to the railway police, a rape case has been registered against Mehaboob, a tea seller at the railway station.

The minor was subjected to a medical check-up at KIMS Hospital on Saturday.

“There is no evidence found in the CCTV footage. Both the girl and the accused were not seen in the footage from the area where the girl claimed to have seen the accused. The report is expected to reach by next week,” a police officer said.