North Karnataka vs South Karnataka politics colour Hampi fest row

BALLARI: The state government’s decision not to celebrate Hampi Utsav this year as an austerity measure due to drought in 100 taluks of the state has triggered political one-upmanship in the district. While opposition BJP has hit the streets accusing the government of bias against northern Karnataka by citing that droughts in the past had never resulted in the cancellation of Dasara festivities, the ruling Congress is now compelled to have a rethink. Party MP from Ballari, VS Ugrappa, on Sunday assured the people that he will convince the Chief Minister to change the decision.

BJP leaders in Ballari gathered at the party office on Sunday morning and launched a verbal attack on the government against its decision. Party MLA Somashekar Reddy lashed out at the government alleging discrimination between Mysuru and Ballari. “Mysuru Dasara is always a grand affair. But you should not forget Hampi is a world heritage site. We will not accept any small event at Hampi. The Utsav should happen and it should be a mega event,” he demanded.

Pointing out to many littérateurs, religious heads and artists who are raising funds in the district to celebrate the event, he said, “If the government wants funds, we will raise the money by begging in Ballari, but there is no question of not celebrating the Utsav.” Reddy, who was addressing the media, said the people of Ballari want it to be a three-day Utsav like always.

Meanwhile, many litterateurs and pontiffs of some mutts raised funds for the Utsav. At Mirakoranahalli village in Hoovinahadagali taluk, youths went from house to house seeking contributions from people to celebrate the event. They carried a picture of former Deputy CM MP Prakash, the person who started the Hampi Utsav.

At Magala village in Hoovinahadagali, Maleyogishwara Shivacharya Swamiji, pontiff of Magala mutt, along with his devotees went to each and every household seeking contributions for the event.

Speaking to reporters, who met him on Sunday, Ugrappa said he will talk to the CM and the district minister and ensure that Hampi Utsav is celebrated at least in a simple manner. Stating that the district in-charge minister has agreed to organise the Utsav, he lashed out at BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy for stating that he will beg and arrange for money for the Utsav. Ugrappa said the Utsav was cancelled earlier too in 2013.