Karnataka government launches scheme to help SC/ST students study abroad

The Karnataka government has launched a scheme, 'Prabuddha', to help students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) study in reputed institutions abroad.

Under this scheme by the social welfare department, over 400 students from SC/ST communities will get financial assistance to study abroad, and the department will spend around Rs 120 crore a year.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who launched the scheme, said it would help a large number of talented youth from these communities, as they cannot afford education in foreign institutions.

Under the new scheme, students going abroad for graduation in engineering, basic science, agriculture, medicine, law and other subjects will also get scholarships.

Earlier schemes provided financial assistance to those going abroad for postgraduation. "Dr BR Ambedkar had faced many problems when he was going abroad for studies and also in repaying the loans after he returned to India.

The Prabudha scheme has been launched to ensure that talented youngsters don't face any problems," said Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge.

