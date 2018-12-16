Karnataka: Bank notice over settling crop loan irks Kalaburagi taluk farmers

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

KALABURAGI: The state government’s promise to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh availed from nationalised banks and protecting them from harassment from the banks rings hollow here. Andhra Bank in the city issued notices to 20 farmers of Ganajalkhed village belonging to Kalaburagi taluk on November 28. They were asked to appear before Permanent Lok Adalat on Saturday for final disposal of the petition filed by the bank.

The farmers told reporters that they had availed crop loans from Andhra Bank in 2011 of about Rs 2 lakh by mortgaging the land. They repaid the loan and again availed fresh loan in 2013. Due to drought in last few years, they could not pay the loan, said Sharanayya Math, a farmer who was issued notice.

“Since a few months, the bank authorities are putting pressure on us by visiting our houses and by calling us to settle the loan,” he added. District Minister Priyank Kharge said he was unaware of the bank giving notices and added that the government will ask the bank to withdraw the notices.

Grower ends life in front of sugar factory

Koppal: A sugarcane farmer from Tigari village of Koppal taluk allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on the premises of Vijayanagara Sugar Factory at Gangapura village in Mundaragi taluk of Gadag district on Saturday. Police said Sannahanu-mappa Kuri (55) had grown sugarcane in his four acres. As the factory allegedly delayed harvesting, he took loan from moneylenders and got it harvested. He took the produce to the factory, which refused to buy the same.