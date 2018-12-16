Boiler blast at sugar factory kills four, injures in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: As many as four labourers were killed and five others were severely injured after a boiler blast occurred in the distillery unit of Nirani Sugar Factory Limited in Kulalli village of Mudhol on Sunday afternoon.

About ten people were working in the distillery unit of the sugar factory when the blast was reported. The intensity of the blast was so powerful that the three-floor building completely collapsed, killing four persons on the spot.

The deceased are yet to be identified as their faces have suffered serious burn injuries.



The reason behind the blast is yet not known. The firefighters rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. It is said that still four to five people are under the buildings. The injured have been rushed to the Mudhol Hospital.

Former minister and legislator Murgesh Nirani is the proprietor of the Nirani Sugar Factory Limited. His brother Sangmesh Nirani has rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered in the Mudhol Police Station.