Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to declare drought in Rabi crop season too

Agrarian distress continues in the state due to changes in rainfall patterns. 

Published: 18th December 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Drought

Representational Image for a drought (File Photo: EPS)

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agrarian distress continues in the state due to changes in rainfall patterns. After the extremes witnessed in the South-West monsoon season and the subsequent drought, all 30 districts of the State have received deficient rainfall in the North-East monsoon season too.

As a result, several districts especially the ones in North Interior Karnataka will be drought hit even during the Rabi season. With the State receiving only half the normal rainfall for the season till date, the State government is expected to announce the list of drought-hit taluks during the NE monsoon season too.

The cabinet sub-committee for drought, chaired by Revenue Minister RV Deshpande, which discussed deficit rainfall and the agricultural distress have also decided to announce the list of drought-hit taluks by the end of December. According to data available, this is the second time in three years when NE monsoon have been less by 40 per cent or more.

GS Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, said that both the monsoon seasons were not favourable for the State. While Khariff crop failed in more than half the taluks of the State due to drought, around 50 taluks were also affected by floods due to torrential downpour. 
“With Rabi crop too expected to be hit by lack of rainfall, meetings have been carried out at the State government level. The State is likely to announce drought before the end of December,” he said.

SSM Gavaskar, scientist at KSNDMC said that delayed onset of NE monsoon was also one of the causes for deficit rainfall. “However, cyclonic activity in Bay of Bengal might reduce the deficit in the two remaining weeks of the season,” he added.

Some of the worst hit districts are Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Koppala, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gadag and Dharwad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North-East monsoon South-West monsoon Rabi season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp