Global companies swoop down on Bengaluru colleges to woo desi talent

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineering graduates from the city are witnessing a rush of international firms lining up to recruit them this year with salary packages of up to Rs 25 lakh on offer for the right candidate.

Colleges, which usually see a few international companies recruit every year, are reporting an increase in the number of companies as well as the number of students being recruited.

These include companies like EAMCO in Bahrain, EMRILL in Dubai, Khimji Ramdas in Muscat, Zenken and Temairazu from Japan and Atlassian from Australia.

The increase in recruitment has also made students happy as they are getting salary packages which would not have been possible otherwise. This year, companies from Japan, Australia, UAE and Oman are interested in hiring Indian talent and are giving better offers.

“The placement is still going on and as the exams are scheduled, we have slotted international firms for January second week. We already got requests from some top companies based in Dubai, Finland and Oman,” said Prof Savitha Rani, placement officer, MSRIT. All the selected students will be posted at locations out of India.

The break-up provided by RV College of Engineering shows an increase in international placement this year. Speaking about it, Prof Ranganath, placement officer at RVCE, said, “During 2018, over 20 offers came from international companies. This year, it is 32 and the process is still on. So we are expecting more recruitment to happen this year.”

Prof Guru Venkatesh M N, placement head, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, said, “Over 70 students from our institute got international offers this time which is high compared to recent years. Even the package is up to `25 lakh per annum and more companies have been slotted for January.”

When it comes to BMS College of Engineering, about seven companies from Japan alone offered around 23 jobs. “Last year, we did not have international placements but this time there is more demand for talent from India. Even the salary and perks on offer is very good,” said Prof Ravishankar, head of placements at the college.

Middlemen galore

With the rise in international job offers come the middlemen who approach colleges offering training courses for those selected to help them with the language of the particular country where the graduate will be employed.

“Some people from those countries approached us and offered to train students in the language of the country or some other particular technical expertise for their commercial interests. Our students are ready to take on this training, but we have to be careful to deal directly with the companies and not these middlemen,” said Prof Savita Rani of MSRIT.

International internships too

Along with job offers, overseas companies are even offering internships for engineering and MBA students. Recently, an MBA student of MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology was selected for an internship at a company in Finland with a monthly stipend of `50,000. Another student of RVCE got an internship with a Japanese company and will be headed to Tokyo in 2019.