MEMU train to chug along Mysuru-Bengaluru route

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Taking cognisance of increasing demands to extend a train service between Mysuru and Bengaluru, the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru division, has extended the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) special train on this route.

Though the service was flagged off on Sunday, it will come into effect from December 26 from the Bengaluru side and from December 27 from Mysuru. Mysuru MP Prathap Simha said, “The credit for extending the train (from Ramanagara up to Mysuru) goes to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who, during a recent meeting, instantly passed an order in this regard. When the increasing complaints from netizens on Facebook and Twitter was brought to the notice of the minister, the latter discussed the proposal with both the Railway Board and member-traffic, and eventually issued an order extending the train service up to Mysuru.”

He said, “There are also plans to extend the services of both Chamundi Express and Tipu Express up to Ashokapuram railway station in the city. On the other hand, most of the works related to the promises made in the budget have been taken up. It includes Vishwamanava Express and Mysuru-Udaipur Express and a new railway terminal at Naganahalli.”

MLC Sandesh Nagaraj said, “I have requested the MP to take measures to operate one more train against the four trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru. It is also essential to operate one more train on the lines of Shatabdi that currently runs between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.”

FARE is just B30

The MEMU Special Train will be operated four days a week from Thursdays to Sundays from the Mysuru side. The train will depart at 4.45 pm and reach Bengaluru at 8.30 pm. From the Bengaluru side, the train will be operated from Wednesdays to Saturdays. It will depart Bengaluru at 7.55 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 10.50 pm. The fare is `30 and the train has the capacity to carry 3,500 passengers in 12 compartments.