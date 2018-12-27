Home States Karnataka

Coalition government will collapse in 24 hours: Umesh Katti

He said he had rightly predicted the fall based on the ongoing political developments in the state.

Published: 27th December 2018 08:17 AM

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy greets Revenue Minister R V Deshpande and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While a group of rebels headed by Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi are issuing threats to topple the coalition government by quitting their assembly seats, eight-time MLA of the BJP and former minister Umesh Katti said the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy will collapse within the next 24 hours.

He said he had rightly predicted the fall based on the ongoing political developments in the state. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said,”The coalition government will collapse within a day.

The BJP will form government in the state within the next 15 days. At least 15 disgruntled MLAs of the Congress are in touch with me and are set to join the saffron outfit shortly,’’ he said and refused to reveal the names of MLAs.

About MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was sacked from the state cabinet recently and not in touch with leaders for the past two days, Katti said “Ramesh is my good friend. He is regularly in touch with me ever since he was removed from the cabinet.

At least 15 MLAs led by Ramesh will meet BJP national president Amit Shah shortly,’’ he said.“However, the BJP would never resort to ‘Operation Lotus’  but the party would welcome the dissident MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) if they want to join us,” he added.

BJP will field able candidates in 28 LS seats

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has expressed confidence that his party will field the most able candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state based on the feedback being obtained by party workers.

