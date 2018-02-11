BENGALURU: Though the Management of Independent CBSE Schools Association in the state has taken a decision to move court over mandatory introduction of Kannada as second language from Class 1 from the 2018-19 academic year in all private schools, several schools have, however, agreed to accept the rule.

With the process of promoting children from UKG to Class 1 having already commenced and the last parents-teachers meeting due this month in several schools, the authorities have started sending circulars to parents educating them about the mandatory Kannada rule.

Though several non-Kannadiga parents have raised objections to this, school authorities are, however, saying that they are left with no option as it is mandatory.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr B Gayethri Devi, principal, Little Flower Public School, Banashankari, said, " Several parents are approaching me asking for Hindi as second language for their wards. I can understand their concern... being the principal I am advising them about the benefits of studying Kannada if they are going to reside here for 10 years or more." The school is affiliated to the ICSE board. "Even when we approached the ICSE board seeking clarity on the rule, the board gave its nod and asked us to go by whatt the state government says," Gayethri Devi added.

At some schools, parents have even threatened the authorities of withdrawing their wards' admission. "There are parents who are putting pressure on us. We are helpless as it is a state government order... we are trying to make the parents understand this... if they don't, then we will lose some students," said the principal of a CBSE school in south Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, several schools have put up the notifications and orders issued by he Department of Public Instructions on their notice boards. "The department and the Kannada Development Authority have issued a series of notifications about the rule. We have put them up on our notice board and websites. We have even translated the orders into English," said the principal of another school.

Burden on kids

Dr B Gayethri Devi, principal, Little Flower Public School, Banashankari said, “In ICSE time table, there is a provision to study both Kannada and Hindi as second language. Some parents are insisting that their kids study both Kannada and Hindi. This will be a burden on the children. We are trying to convince the parents against this, but when they are insistent, we really can’t help.”

What the rule says

From the 2018-19 academic year, it is mandatory for all private schools to teach Kannada as second language. In case of violation, the government has decided to collect a penalty of `500. Meanwhile, the Management of Independent CBSE Schools Association has decided to approach the court to get clarity as CBSE insists on

two-language policy.