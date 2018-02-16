BENGALURU: The Special court for economic offences, Bengaluru, has issued summons to Energy Minister D K Shivakumar in relation to crores of rupees in unaccounted financial transactions found on the pieces of paper he had torn at Eagleton Resort near Bidadi when Income Tax Department officials raided the resort on August 2, 2017.

Taking cognizance of the offence punishable under Section 276C(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Section 201 and 204 of IPC, based on a complaint filed by the I-T department, the Special court on Thursday registered a case and issued summons to Shivakumar to present himself or his advocates, latest by March 22.

According to the complaint, the loose sheets revealed that he allegedly lent unaccounted cash loan of Rs 12.40 crore and collected unaccounted cash of Rs1.10 crore as interest from private persons/firms. The I-T department stated that Shivakumar had made an attempt to destroy the evidence of offence by tearing the paper into pieces which were found during the search operations.